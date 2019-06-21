Three suspects in custody in connection with Ridgeland murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Department L to R: Lenzarius Roberts, Christopher Tyler and Isaiah Evans [ + - ] Courtesy: Ridgeland Police Department L to R: Lenzarius Roberts, Christopher Tyler and Isaiah Evans [ + - ]

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Christopher Tyler, Lenzarius Roberts and Isaiah Evans are being held on charges of murder in the shooting of Kendrell Miller.

Ridgeland police say Miller was not the intended target of the shooters. Miller happened to be hanging out with his girlfriend and friends at a basketball court on Midway when a white truck drove by and the passengers sprayed bullets at the crowd.

Evans was arrested the next day. Ridgeland police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Tyler and Roberts Wednesday and Thursday.

All three were charged with murder. Bond was set at a million dollars per suspect.

Police say more arrests are expected.