LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced three teenagers were arrested for allegedly shooting into an occupied home.

The suspects were identified as Kadarrian “KD” Johnson, 17; Kenneth Hester III, 18; and Caleb Brown, 16. They are from Jefferson Davis County.

Investigators said the teenagers were arrested on Thursday, November 16 after an investigation into the shooting, which happened in Oakvale. Their bonds were each set at $100,000.

Kadarrian “KD” Johnson (Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Kenneth Hester III (Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Caleb Brown (Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

According to investigators, the teenagers have been charged as adults. They said there are currently more ongoing investigations that may result in additional charges against the suspects.