PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson on Wednesday, September 14.

Pearl Public Information Office Greg Flynn said a car turned around to avoid a checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Flying J. Police believed the car was being suspicious, and a chase began.

The chase ran along Interstate 55 before ending at Lakeland Drive. Pearl police did a pit maneuver to stop the car.

Flynn said no injuries were reported. Three teenagers were arrested after the chase.