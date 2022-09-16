The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8.

Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by one of three male suspects.

Investigators said the victim was home alone when an armed male suspect forced his way into the home and confronted the victim with a handgun and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

During a brief struggle, police said the suspect struck the victim in the face causing minor injuries. They said the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s pocket and fled the scene with two other male suspects in the victim’s 2016 Honda SUV.

Through further investigation, Byram detectives identified three juvenile suspects who were all arrested

within a couple days of the incident and currently being held in the Raymond Detention Center.

The suspects were identified as 14-year-old Marterious D. Jimerson, 15-year-old Marcus Jimerson and 13-year-old Preston D. Catching.

Marterious D. Jimerson (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Marcus Jimerson (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Preston D. Catching (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Their charges include auto theft, armed robbery and burglary of an occupied dwelling. Marcus Jimerson was also charged with assault causing injury.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered in the City of Jackson. Police said all three teenagers are being charged as adults due to the nature of the crimes.