RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers from the Jackson-metro area pled guilty to and were sentenced for armed carjacking and other charges.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Ridgeland police responded to an armed carjacking around 6:00 a.m. at the Mark Apartments on June 14, 2021. The victim said he was sitting in his car when two male teens approached him with guns, threatened to kill him and demanded his 2017 Honda Civic. He said they had been dropped off by a white Acura SUV, which followed his stolen Honda from the scene.

Later, Ridgeland police entered into a high-speed chase with the Acura. The car crashed in a Jackson neighborhood. Montavious Wilson, who was 18 at the time, was arrested. The Acura was reported stolen from Jackson.

Montavious Wilson (Courtesy: Office of District Attorney John K. Bramlett Jr.)

Demyrin Williams (Courtesy: Office of District Attorney John K. Bramlett Jr.)

Jakobe Young (Courtesy: Office of District Attorney John K. Bramlett Jr.)

Wilson, Demyrin Williams, 18, and Jakobe Young, 14, pled guilty to crime. Wilson pled guilty to armed carjacking and felony evasion.

Wilson was sentenced to 20 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 12 years to serve.

Williams pled guilty to armed carjacking and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 25 in custody of MDOC with 15 to serve.

Young pled guilty to armed carjacking and was sentenced to 25 years in custody of MDOC with 15 to serve.