VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in Vicksburg.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 at the intersection of Cherry and Harrison Streets. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 22-year-old Preston Wilson, Jr., of Vicksburg, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, July 19, officials said investigators located a gray Toyota 4Runner that was believed to be connected to the murder. They said evidence obtained led to the arrest of three individuals.

Police said Patrick Ross-Hunter, 34, of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday, July 19. He was charged with murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an establishment. His bond was set at $4 million.

Investigators said John Earl Wallace, Jr., 23, of Vicksburg, was also arrested Wednesday, July 19. He was charged with murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an establishment and possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $4,100,000.

Police said Zackery Bryant, 35, of Vicksburg, was arrested Thursday, July 20. He was charged with murder, drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an establishment and possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was also set at $4,100,000.

Patrick Ross-Hunter (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

(Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Zackery Bryant (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Additional arrests are expected in the case.