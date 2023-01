JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A store in Fondren was burglarized by three unidentified individuals.

Swell-O-Phonic officials said the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17. They said the burglars appeared to be driving a 2001-2006 Chevy Tahoe Z71.

Surveillance video showed the suspects taking multiple items, including shoes and the cash register.

Courtesy: Swell-O-Phonic

Anyone with information about the break-in can contact Swell-O-Phonic. They are offering a reward.