JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for three suspects, including a 17-year-old, after a man was killed and a 10-month-old child was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 30.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Jayne Avenue. The shooting victim was identified a 43-year-old Anthony Brown.

Police said warrants were issued for 21-year-old Keynote Charleston, 17-year-old Tristin Goodlett and 20-year-old Shanicholaus Taylor. They will be charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, kidnapping, and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Keynote Charleston (Courtesy: JPD)

Shanicholaus Taylor (Courtesy: JPD)

Tristin Goodlett (Courtesy: JPD)

Jazmyn Johnson (Courtesy: JPD)

According to Officer Sam Brown, an investigation revealed that several suspects, who were wearing masks, kicked the back door in, robbed the residents, killed Anthony Brown, and took the 10-month-old at gunpoint.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jazmyn Johnson, was arrested at a gas station in the 2100 block of Lynch Street. Brown said the baby was safely recovered at the same location.

Johnson has been charged with capital murder, armed robbery of an individual, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and kidnapping. She was denied bond.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).