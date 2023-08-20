JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting on West Northside Drive.

The shooting happened on Sunday, August 20 in the 2900 block of West Northside Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an unresponsive man had been shot near his vehicle.

Officer Sam Brown said investigators believe a verbal altercation led to the shooting. He said surveillance video showed three men in a white vehicle were involved in the incident. The vehicle was later recovered in the 3500 block of Sunset Drive.

Brown said the victim, identified as Christopher Paul Phillips, died from his injuries.

Jackson police are working to find three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting on West Northside Drive on Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: JPD)

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234.