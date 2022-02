JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men in connection with an armed robbery.

Police said the men were involved in an armed robbery at the Beasley Road Waffle House. The incident happened after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

Anyone with information about the men can contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit a tip here.