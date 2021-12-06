Three wanted for robbing AutoZone in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find three suspects who robbed an AutoZone store on Monday, December 6.

Police said the armed robbery happened Monday afternoon at the business on W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue. The three suspects got away in a gray Dodge Dart that had a Carmax paper tag.

According to investigators, the suspects took more than $1,400 in cash from the AutoZone.

Courtesy: JPD

Courtesy: JPD

If you know the identity of the suspects, contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).