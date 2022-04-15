VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized on Tuesday, April 12.

The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened around 12:00 a.m. on Halls Ferry Road. Three women are accused of attacking another woman. Anitra Miller, 19, allegedly shot a woman in her abdomen during the fight.

The shooting victim was taken to the the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where she was placed in the intensive care unit.

As of Friday, April 15, Miller remains in the Warren County Jail on an aggravated assault charge and a $250,000 bond. The two other women, Debra Miller and She’Keyia Harris, were also charged with aggravated assault. They were released from jail after they each posted $75,000 bonds.