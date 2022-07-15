JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Tickets are now on sale for the Jackson Zoo’s Blue Bell Ice Cream Social. Proceeds will go toward needed zoo renovations. The celebration will also honor local veterans, military and first responders.

The social will take place at the Jackson Zoo from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

“The ice cream social, we’re bringing it back. Bluebell every year wants to do an ice cream event. Last year, we had to summer fling. For 25 years previous to that, we had the ice cream summer safari. We know people are still tied up in the pandemic right now, with excellent reason. We decided to alter it yet again, but go a little bit bigger than we did last year,” explained Event Coordinator EJ Rivers.

Activities for children will include SnapHappy face painting, Bounce-A-Roo water slide and inflatables, free watermelon and cotton candy with ZAPP and more.

Flavors to be featured at the ice cream social include vanilla, chocolate, cookies N’ cream, rocky road, triple chocolate, birthday cake, milk chocolate and orange sherbert. The sundae bar will be available for those wishing to personalize their flavor choices with extra goodies.

“We do hope that you buy your ticket ahead of time using your credit or debit cards online so you can get through that hot line faster because the window is cash only,” said Rivers.

Regular admission tickets are $8, plus a $5 Blue Bell Social pass. Anyone 13 or older is $13. Those aged 2-12 are $10 and those under 2 old are free. The admission window and Gift Shop are currently cash only.

Purchase tickets here.