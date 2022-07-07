JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tickets are now on sale for the Jackson Zoo’s Blue Bell Ice Cream Social.

The social will take place at the Jackson Zoo from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. Proceeds from the event will go towards zoo renovations.

Some of the activities that will take place during the event include discovery encounters, face painting, and a water slide.

Instead of a competition for best scooper or best flavor, the Blue Bell social will consider whether vanilla or chocolate ice cream makes the better sundae.

Tickets are regular admission, plus a $5 Blue Bell Social pass:

13-years-old and up are $13

Two to 12-years-old are $10

Children under two get in for free

WJTV 12 News will take part in assisting the ‘celebrity’ scoopers this year. The scoopers will be some local U.S. veterans and the following organizations:

U.S. Army Jackson Recruiting

US Navy Talent Acquisition Group of New Orleans

Jackson Veterans Center

Jackson Police Department

Sgt. Arp from the Port Gibson Police Department

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department

Warren County Sheriff’s Department

Jackson Fire Department

5th Squad Veterans Service

Tickets can be purchased online.