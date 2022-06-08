JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Members of the Technology Integration for Mississippi Educators (TIME) and the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards hosted a TIME grant kickoff event Wednesday, June 8.

The event took place at the E-Center at Jackson State University.

The kickoff consisted of 200 teachers from around the state who were funded by the TIME program to receive the first of their professional developments for board certification. The purpose of the TIME grant program is to release the financial and technology barrier off of teachers to help pursue their national board certification.

Teachers received iPads and were able to attend Apple Teacher Learning sessions to help them incorporate technology in their classrooms.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) attended the event as one of the guest speakers. He thanked each of the teachers for their outstanding work.

“I can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on you and our students,” said Reeves. “I appreciate all that you have done for our state.”