RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – After receiving a tip, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and Rankin County Sherriff’s Office recovered a Massey Ferguson tractor reported stolen in October 2022.

MALTB received a tip about a tractor on November 29. After investigating the tip, investigators identified the tractor as the one that had been stolen in Rankin County.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this theft is asked to please contact MALTB or the Rankin County Sherriff’s Office.