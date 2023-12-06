YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) recovered a stolen tractor in Yazoo County last week.

In March 2021, Yazoo City police took an initial report of a stolen John Deere 6100 series tractor in Yazoo County. The tractor had an estimated value of $78,334.

On November 26, 2023, MALTB received information that led investigators to Yazoo County. Based on the information, MALTB investigators located and recovered the John Deere tractor in a rural area in Yazoo County on November 30, 2023.

Officials said an anonymous caller provided the information that led to the recovery.

The MALTB recommends:

Never leaving keys inside equipment or machinery;

Parking equipment so that it is not visible from the road;

Taking pictures and recording the serial numbers of all equipment;

Registering your livestock brand with the MALTB and branding livestock;

Keeping gates locked; and

Installing cameras around your property.