JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The last day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival was canceled after a shooting in the parking lot left one person dead and at least five others injured.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said there were several shooters, but many of the victims seemed to be bystanders.

It’s being considered an officer-involved shooting, so the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will be assisting in the case.

Jackson neighbors said they’re concerned for the youth, since they are often involved in these violent crimes

“As they’re coming up, their mind is still developing. If we don’t get a handle on what’s going on with the youth in Jackson, it’s just going to manifest. A lot of kids have pent up energy. They have to find some kind of way to release the energy. When they get into it with somebody, that energy is coming out. A lot of kids don’t want to say they got jumped or got whooped. They have to come back and retaliate. It’s not like it was when I was growing up. If you got in a fight with somebody, the next day you were back friends again,” said Jackson neighbor Keith Miller.

“People dropping their kids off and not being responsible for them. That’s why the kids are just running wild. It’s take a village to raise these kids. All of us just need to pray for them. This was a family-oriented event. You can’t come out with your family and enjoy yourself. It’s really sad and emotional,” said Jackson neighbor Pierre Evans.

MBI investigators are asking the public to report any information about the shooting. Investigators will accept names, videos or any details that may lead to a person of interest. Report an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES or submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

If you already purchased tickets for the last day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival online, you will automatically be refunded. If you bought tickets at the Coliseum box office, you must bring your tickets to the box office for a refund.