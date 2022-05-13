MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – T’Kia Bevily was found not guilty of capital murder on Friday, May 13.

Bevily was accused of killing her stepdaughter in October 2017. Investigators said the cause of death to then 14-month-old Jurayah Smith was blunt force trauma to the head.

In February 2021, Bevily was sentenced to life without parole, days after a jury convicted her of capital murder for the death of Smith. However, she was granted a new trial in September 2021 because one of the jurors failed to disclose he is related to the child’s mother.

Attorney Dennis Sweet said she was found not guilty during a retrial in the Monroe County Circuit Court.