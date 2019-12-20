TODAY! Pizza, gift bags, and bikes giveaway at Stewpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Stewpot is serving up plenty of Christmas cheer this afternoon.

For the next few minutes, Isaiah Dotson, now a senior at Belhaven University, is providing food for the less fortunate.

He’s giving away pizza and more than 100 gift bags and toys. This is the 5th year Isaiah has done this.

At 1:30 this afternoon, Girl Code Mississippi is teaming up with the Health Iz Wealth Foundation for a bicycle giveaway. The children who receive the bikes have already been selected, but it should still be a nice surprise for them.