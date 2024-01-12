RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Tom’s Fried Pies, located in Richland, will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in late January 2024.

The ABR Roadshow will make a stop at the restaurant on January 26, 2024. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an interview with owner Vickie Chapman.

Tom’s Fried Pies began in 2011 with Chapman’s father, Tom Cook, at the helm. She took over the shop in 2016, after her father retired. He is still a frequent visitor of the shop and likes to challenge others at the checkerboard table in the dining area.

The freshly-made pies are available in two sizes, and there are many varieties available. Fruit choices include standards like apple and cherry but also the more unusual like pineapple or apricot; cream varieties include chocolate, coconut, sweet potato, lemon and strawberry cheesecake; meat selections include beef, chicken, Tex-Mex, “Pizza Style’, and Roagie, which is beef, potatoes, mushrooms, onions and cheese.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Friday, January 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.