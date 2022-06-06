HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Toni Johnson, a woman allegedly involved in the Hinds County Election Commission scandal, filed a motion with her attorney to bar State Auditor Shad White from the prosecution against her.

Johnson, a Hinds County Election Commissioner, was charged with fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bribe in February 2022. She allegedly used her position as a member of the Hinds County Election Commission (HCEC) to purchase two 85-inch televisions and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The motion claims that White allegedly sent an email to his supporters on February 27 that used the arrests of Johnson, Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Jones-Teague to solicit donations for his political action committee, “Friends of Shad White.”

Toni Johnson (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Cedric Cornelius (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Sudie Jones-Teague (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

The motion further claims that the email didn’t include a statement that Johnson is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Johnson and her council argued that White should be disqualified from Johnson’s prosecution in order to maintain a fair and impartial process.

The motion was filed on Friday, June 3 by Johnson’s attorney, Lisa M. Ross.