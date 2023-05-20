JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians enjoy gathering with friends and family to catch up with each other or enjoy good food. Some of those gatherings could be a crawfish boil, which usually take place during the spring and summer in the state.

There are also plenty of restaurants in the Jackson-metro area that serve up some delicious crawfish! Yelp compiled a list of the top-recommended crawfish spots in the metro area for you to enjoy.

10. Mudbugs – Brandon

Mudbugs 042 is located in downtown Brandon. The restaurant opened its doors in 2016 and has become a neighborhood hangout for many locals. Mudbugs is open Wednesday through Sunday.

9. T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering – Clinton

T’Beaux’s opened in 2000 after Baton Rouge native Kelly Ray decided to share his Cajun roots in Clinton. The take-out restaurant operates from “the shack” in Clinton and has locations in Byram, Flowood and Pocahontas. T’Beaux’s is open Tuesday through Sunday.

8. County Cajun Seafood market and Boudin – Jackson

Located in Jackson, County Cajun aims to make delicious food and have great customer service experience. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

7. Mighty Crab – Jackson

The Mighty Crab is located in Jackson just off of County Line Road. The restaurant offers dine-in and online ordering. The restaurant is open seven days a week.

6. Crawfish Barn – Pearl

Crawfish Barn is located on Highway 80 in Pearl. The business is open seven days a week.

5. Mudbugs – Rankin County

Mudbugs 047 is located on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County. The restaurant opened its doors in 2003. Mudbugs is open Wednesday through Sunday.

4. Crawfish 2 Geaux – Pearl

Crawfish 2 Geaux is a drive-thru to get your crawfish fix. They offered hot, boiled crawfish and shrimp daily.

3. The Crawfish Hut – Ridgeland

The Crawfish Hut has been serving up crawfish since 1993. This business offers take out and catering only and is open Monday through Sunday.

2. The Seafood Shack – Jackson

The Seafood Shack sells all kinds of seafood, including crawfish. They offer takeout and are open Tuesday through Saturday.

1. Crawdad Hole – Jackson

Since 1995, The Crawdad Hole has been serving boiled crawfish and seafood to the Jackson area. They offer dine-in and takeout. The business is open Wednesday through Sunday.