RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Golf lovers will soon have a new place to practice their swings!

A Topgolf venue is expected to open in Ridgeland, which will be the state’s first Topgolf venue. The facility will be located off of Interstate 55, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Greater Jackson community and look forward to welcoming those in and around the capital city,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “As a company focused on enabling more people to play the game of golf, we feel the Jackson area is a perfect place to kick off our growth within the region.”

The two-level Topgolf venue will feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, food, drinks, music and year-round programming. The venue will also be fully equipped with Topgolf’s proprietary Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls.

The business is expected to employ about 200 people.