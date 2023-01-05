JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A gushing fire hydrant has one Jackson neighbor frustrated and looking for help.

A fire hydrant toppled over and left a mess in Beth Degruy’s yard. She called the city and was referred to two numbers. Finally, they placed a work order, but it doesn’t end there.

“Adding to the frustration, I called the city back today, and they informed me that this is not their concern. They do not handle this anymore. A third party handles this, so they gave me another phone number to call, the third party. No one answered at that number, and there was no place to leave a voicemail. At this point we’re at a loss for who does handle this,” she said.

Degruy said if her house wasn’t on a slope, water would flood her home. She said prior to this happening, the neighborhood has been experiencing low water pressure and the fire hydrant is still gushing water.

“The low pressure is certainly an inconvenience. We’re in far better shape than the people in the city have been in recent weeks, so I’m very appreciative of that. The fact that no one is willing to come and see about it is frustrating,” she said.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the city about the issue. We are waiting to hear back.