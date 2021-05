RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A confirmed tornado touched down in Rankin County on Tuesday morning.

The tornado crossed Highway 49 near Star and Piney Woods just after 9:00 a.m.

RANKIN COUNTY 🌪: We now have VIDEO of the tornado that crossed Hwy 49 near Star & Piney Woods at around 9:15am Tuesday. This storm had a great lead time, with a warning nearly an hour before it touched down. 📷: Berrilyn Temple @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/2T5Dqpdciz — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 4, 2021

Currently, there have been no injuries reported, only minimal damage and downed trees.