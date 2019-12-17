Tornado damage in Bogue Chitto

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The town of Bogue Chitto was hit hard by Monday’s tornado.

At one home, the roof was blown about a hundred yards away.

Leon Wallace said his siblings and his mother were in the house when the storm hit. It took them by surprise.

Wallace said, “When they heard the storm was coming and they got to the bathroom, just as soon as they got in there the roof lifted off the top… and then the rain was coming on top of them.”

The family said the support they’ve received from the community has been overwhelming.