EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Local officials are doing what they can to give back to a community that was hit hard by a tornado in March.

State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted a grocery giveaway in the Edwards Town Square. Cars lined up as neighbors waited their turns to pick up essentials like food, water and face masks.

Neighbors said they’re grateful for the giveaway because they lost a lot during the storm.

“It’s helping a lot. I think this is great because a lot of people are hurting right now for food. That’s the God honest truth,” said one Edwards neighbor.

“There are many families who have come out. We’re here in Edwards. There was the tornado that came through about a week ago, leaving many families with that. I’m giving back to the community. I had many volunteers that just poured in,” said Foster.

Foster, an Edwards native, said she’ll continue to give and provide what she can to help her community recover.