JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A tornado watch has been issued across several areas in central Mississippi on Tuesday.

The Jackson Metro, Brookhaven, Yazoo, Carthage, Forest, and Meridian are all under a tornado watch until 4:00 p.m. Rotating storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible.

