Tornado watch until 7 pm Video Video Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Update: 6:04 pm

It started to pour down shortly before noon this morning. WJTV Storm Team 12 drove along i-55 and found several cars that hydroplaned on the side of the road. There was also some flooding spotted in parts of canton along the frontage road. In Clinton, some homeowners were left with significant damage in their backyards. We talked to a woman who says a tree snapped in her neighbors yard, landing across her pool.

"Be safe i say if you know it's bad out there where there's like a tornado watch or something just listen to the weather people and stay in and try to be safe."

The family has insurance and will take care the family has insurance and will take care of the tree. Overall they are just thankful that no one was hurt.

There is a tornado watch until 7 pm across the Metro area.

Take a look at the latest from our Mobile Weather Lab and Meteorologists Ken South and Kelly Scott.