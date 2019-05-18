Tornadoes hit Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska: 40 million people bracing for more

Tornadoes touched down in several states Friday night and much of the country is still bracing for severe weather this weekend.

Storms have begun hitting the central part of the country, with tornadoes touching down in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

In Mineola, Kansas, a tornado reportedly overturned a semi-truck on the highway with a driver inside.

Near Bloom, Kansas, there was also significant damage and a home was destroyed.

In that aftermath, the tornado funnel could still be seen in the sky, above the mess it left behind.

At least one tornado hit in Oklahoma, as captured in this video. The national weather service tweeted warnings of possible tornadoes into the weekend.