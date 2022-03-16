PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Junior League of Jackson will host Touch A Truck on March 26 at Trustmark Park in Pearl

The event will begin with Big Wheel Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy breakfast with the big rigs.

Tickets are limited and will include breakfast and early admission for one adult and one child to Touch A Truck. Tickets are not required for children under two. To purchase tickets for Big Wheel Breakfast click here.

Touch A Truck Jackson will allow children to see and experience the exhibits like never before from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Event goers will spend the day exploring vehicles of all kinds from dump trucks, fire trucks, and even storm chasers.

General Admission for Touch A Truck is $5 and can be purchased online. Group packages are also available on the Touch A Truck website.