PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson (JLJ) will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Touch A Truck Jackson on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

The family event will be held at Trustmark Park in Pearl and will offer hands-on opportunities for children to explore, climb, and touch trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery, and other equipment.

Tickets are available for both special events and general admission.

On Friday, Glow in the Park will kick off the anniversary celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will have a glow-tastic time seeing exhibitors in an illuminating glow and the chance to participate in a neon splatter paint activity. Exhibits will be available for viewing, but attendees will not be able to climb on vehicles at this event.

On Saturday, the day will start off with Big Wheel VIP Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Eventgoers will be served breakfast and early access to exhibits before general admission gates open.

General admission will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.touchatruckjackson.com or at the event.

All proceeds raise will support the mission of the Junior League of Jackson, including more than 30 community projects and initiatives in the Jackson metro area.