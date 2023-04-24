JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tougaloo College Alumni Coalition for Change has launched an online petition asking for the removal of the school’s president, Carmen J. Waters.

The coalition said repeated failures by school administrators has led to a decline in the number of students, staff members and morale. The coalition’s petition, which has gathered nearly 1,400 signatures, stated that student enrollment has declined for the sixth consecutive semester, reaching a 40-year low.

They also said there has been a noticeable drop in the number of faculty and staff. The college’s website currently lists more than 40 open positions. The coalition said the administration is hurting Tougaloo’s legacy.

“We pride ourselves on our academic rigor and the reputation and the support that the staff and faculty would give to the students. Just take a step back. Listen to the students. Listen to the alumni. Do not take things personal, because I think when we ask questions or ask probing questions is not that we are attacking. We just would like to know what’s going on because of our love for the institution,” said Pearlie McGee, a member with Tougaloo College Alumni Coalition for Change.

Members of the coalition said they have written multiple emails and letters to Tougaloo’s Board of Trustees to try and discuss the state of the college, but they have not received an explanation.

WJTV 12 News made multiple attempts to contact Tougaloo officials for comment, but we are still waiting to hear back.