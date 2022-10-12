JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College will establish another scholarship for students and upcoming students.

In honor of the late philanthropist Geneviève McMillan, the McMillan-Stewart Foundation has given $600,000 to Tougaloo College to establish the McMillan-Stewart Foundation Endowed Scholarship.

McMillian traveled around the world while expanding her interest in African and Oceanic arts. The novel Material Journeys: Collecting African and Oceanic Art featured her collection which includes many museums and colleges, including being Tougaloo College.

Dr. Carmen J. Walters, president of Tougaloo College, believes this scholarship will change the lives of Tougaloo’s students.

“The nation and the world need leaders prepared to solve the increasingly complex problems of this century,” said Walters. “This is very important for our society as well as community.”

Walters said scholarship investments are critical to making a transformative education a reality for future generations of students to come. Leaders of Tougaloo are working towards continuing the legacy of providing a quality education experience to their students.

“Tougaloo is grateful for the generosity of the McMillian-Stewart Foundation for this meaningful gift that will change students lives,” said Walters.

According to Mr. Kibebe Gizaw, president of the McMillian-Stewart Foundation, the scholarship funds will benefit students who are pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs.