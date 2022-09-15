JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education announced Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) grants to two HBCUs following the recent spate of bomb threats.

Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, and Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, were awarded more than $420,000 and $80,000 in Project SERV grants respectively.

These universities will use the funds to support student trauma recovery related to these threats by hiring full-time equivalent Trauma Specialists/Counselors, increasing full time Security Officer coverage, and offering additional mental health supports.

The department awarded Southern University Law Center a $133,000 Project SERV grant last month and expects additional grants to be awarded in the coming weeks.

“As Secretary of Education, I want to make it abundantly clear that the Biden-Harris Administration will not tolerate bomb threats or any efforts to terrorize students of color and everyone who lives, works, and studies at our Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The bomb threats made against HBCUs earlier this year not only strained institutions’ resources by prompting costly campus lockdowns, class cancellations, and law enforcement activities, but shattered students’ sense of safety and heightened anxiety throughout these campus communities,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Tougaloo College and Fayetteville State University are among the more than 50 HBCUs and Historically Black Institutions across the country that have experienced racially motivated bomb threats this year. Project SERV provides short-term funding for local educational agencies and institutions of higher education that have experienced a violent or traumatic incident to assist in restoring a safe environment conducive to learning.