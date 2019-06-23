Tougaloo graduate, now celebrity, returns for a good cause

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A celebrity and honorary Tougaloo graduate flew in from Atlanta Saturday, for a good cause.

Actress, author and AIDS awareness advocate Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke about her new book at Tougaloo College, while encouraging those in attendance to help match the school president's $100,000 contribution toward scholarships.

In addition to being known for her HIV/AIDS awareness foundation- the Diva Foundation, Ralph is known for acting in TV and films with Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington and Robert DeNiro. She starred in the Broadway musical Dream Girls, for which she received a tony nomination.

