VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Military Park is looking for Licensed Battlefield Guides.

Licensed Battlefield Guides are not Federal or park employees, but are licensed through the park via special Congressional legislation to provide guided tours through the park.

Applicants must pass a thorough written exam on the Civil War, particularly the campaigns and Siege of Vicksburg. The next step is an oral exam where the applicant brings a park ranger or guide on an actual tour of the park to qualify for licensure. Once both are passed, further training and mentoring will be provided.

A series of seminars will be held over the next few months to help candidates prepare for the exams. They are free and open to the public. The Saturday seminars are reserved for potential candidates. The seminars are not required, but are meant to help potential candidates study for the exams. Study materials including a training manual and a reading list will be provided. Exams are scheduled with the candidates.

Seminars will be held on Tuesdays on March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and on April 4 and 12. Saturday seminars will be held on April 9 and 16. Tuesday seminars will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday seminars will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. All seminars will be held at 2414 Grove Street in Vicksburg.

