JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote and the Ridgewood Park Homeowners’ Association will hold a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, February 10 to discuss concerns about a new M-Bar expansion.

M-Bar broke ground on a new project to build an Amphitheater at the nightclub on Wednesday, February 2.

Neighbors said they were concerned about zoning laws, increased crime, public safety, violations of the City of Jackson’s noise ordinance and decreased property value in Northeast Jackson.

The Town Hall will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson. Neighbors are invited to discuss concerns with city leaders and the nightclub owner.