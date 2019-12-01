Town of Terry Announces 2019 Christmas Parade

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – If are in the Christmas spirit, well the Town of Terry is where you need be on December 2.

They will be having their Christmas parade starting at 6 pm.

The theme is “Winter Nights and Magical Lights.”

“Come experience the holiday spirit of Terry during our 2019 Christmas Parade,” said Mayor Joseph Kendrick, Jr., “and be on the lookout for Santa in the procession.”

Line up for the parade will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Terry High School Football Stadium parking lot on the East Frontage Road.

Click here for the parade entry application and the parade route.