TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 9, Terry Mayor Joseph O. Kendrick, Jr. announced the town’s new Public Works director.

According to officials, Ronnie K. Funchess brings 27 of collective experience in road and mechanical maintenance and service to the job. He has worked in both city and county governmental agencies, as well as private industries.

Funchess said he is committed to the Town of Terry and its citizens.