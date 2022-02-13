BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The St. James Missionary Baptist Church will host “Stand Up Black America” for a FedEx driver who was allegedly shot at while working.

The townhall meeting and justice rally will be held for D’Monterrio Gibson. The FedEx driver said two men chased him, and one shot into his vehicle in late January. A protest has since been held in response.

Pastor Larry Jointer and Attorney Carlos Moore will host the event at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27 at 949 Monticello Street in Brookhaven.