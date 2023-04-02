RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 16th annual Township Jazz Festival was held Saturday in Ridgeland.

Hundreds of people came out to Colony Park to listen to live jazz, including local and upcoming musicians and national jazz recording artists.

Grammy award winning jazz group Russell Malone Quartet headlined the festival. Other acts included Barry Leach, Mississippi’s top guitarist.

The festival has become one of the most popular music events in Mississippi.

“The music is awesome. I cannot bring myself to leave here. I have so enjoyed myself this day. This is the third time that I have attended the event and I have every intention of being here next year, as well,” said Samecia Stokes.

“The event’s awesome, awesome artists. It’s free. You can’t beat that. It’s unbelievably great. There’s a lot of great music in Mississippi, which we didn’t realize until we moved here from New Jersey, so we’re really enjoying it. We have people from all over Jackson and all the surrounding area just having a great time coming together to listen to music with friends and meeting new friends. We love the time with each other,” said John Mauk.

Fusion Coffee House, which sponsors the festival, hosts monthly jazz jam session too.