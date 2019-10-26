Tracking the tropics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As a tropical storm makes way to the Gulf Coast, rain continues to pour in and it does not seem it will settle any time soon.

Heavy rains have made its mark throughout the state all day causing wet roads and is expected to roll into tomorrow.

As of now, no flooding areas have been reported but it is advised that drivers proceed with caution. If there is a flood zone, remember to turn around and don’t drown.

Storm Team 12 will keep you updated with the latest weather updates.