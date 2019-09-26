Tractor-trailer crash in Yazoo County

WJTV
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Emergency crews are on scene at a tractor-trailer crash at the intersection of US-49 and MS-433 in Yazoo County.
Traffic is being diverted through Bentonia due to the north and southbound lanes being closed.
