Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, only one lane is blocked on I-20 West in Warren County after a crash.

The closure affects the right, westbound lane before the Bovina/Tiffintown Rd. Exit 11.

According to MDOT's website, it will take crews one hour to clear the scene.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting an accident in Warren County.

All lanes are blocked on I-20 West before the Bovina/Tiffintown Rd. Exit 11.

According to MDOT's website, it will take crews more than an hour to clear the scene.