HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Hinds County leaders said Casey Road at the intersection will Duke Road will close on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to leaders, the road will close at 8:00 a.m. and reopen 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 9th. Crews will work to replace a cross drain.

Leaders said detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.