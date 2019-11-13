Traffic Alert: Milling begins on Northside Drive today

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Milling will begin Wednesday off Northside Drive from I-55 to State Street.

This is in preparation to start paving no later than Monday. The milling process will remove the top 2 1/2 inches of asphalt. The first layer of asphalt will be a 1-inch intermediate layer to provide a smoother surface, followed by a final 1 1/2 surface. The asphalt that will be used is warm mix asphalt which is designed to be laid in temperatures as low as 40 degrees. Traditional hot mix asphalt requires a minimum temperature of 50 degrees. The milling will be ongoing until finished.

Drivers should reduce speed and expect lane closures in both directions while crews are working.

