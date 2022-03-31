PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop led Pike County deputies to a home.
Pike County Narcotics agents pulled a car over for obstructing the roadway on Airport-Fernwood Road on Monday, March 28. Agents said the driver, Shawn Hyde, told them he didn’t have drugs in his car, but he did at his home.
Agents went to his home on Paradise Lane. Hyde, Tonya McCullough and William Strickland were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Their bonds were each set at $40,000.