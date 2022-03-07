VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for narcotics possession after a traffic stop on Warrenton Road.

On Sunday, March 6, officers stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Impala for swerving and improper equipment. They said they noticed the smell of marijuana when they approached the car.

Joseph Charles Banks and Jamario Dushaw Shorter, both from Hermanville, was arrested after a search of the vehicle disclosed nearly 80 grams of marijuana and a handgun.

Banks was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Shorter was was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana.

Joseph Banks (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Jamario Shorter (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

According to police, both men are being held without bond until their initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.